See All Nurse Practitioners in Terre Haute, IN
Michelle Rupska, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Michelle Rupska, NP

Orthopedics (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Michelle Rupska, NP

Michelle Rupska, NP is an Orthopedics Nurse Practitioner in Terre Haute, IN. 

Michelle Rupska works at Union Medical Group in Terre Haute, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Michelle Rupska's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bone & Joint Center
    1725 N 5TH ST, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 232-6646
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Michelle Rupska?

    Photo: Michelle Rupska, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Michelle Rupska, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Michelle Rupska to family and friends

    Michelle Rupska's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Michelle Rupska

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michelle Rupska, NP.

    About Michelle Rupska, NP

    Specialties
    • Orthopedics (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205339157
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Rupska, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Rupska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michelle Rupska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Rupska works at Union Medical Group in Terre Haute, IN. View the full address on Michelle Rupska’s profile.

    Michelle Rupska has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Rupska.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Rupska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Rupska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Michelle Rupska, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.