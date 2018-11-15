Michelle Sanchez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Sanchez, PA
Michelle Sanchez, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX.
J. Andrew Jackson D.D.S. Ltd. Llp600 Division Ave Ste E, San Antonio, TX 78214 Directions (210) 222-0333
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Dr. Sanchez is great. I don't understand the two negative comments. She listens to my concerns and she's a thinker. She's always provided a great solution or medical plan for my issues. I feel she genuinely cares about my health.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1962675538
Michelle Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
