Dr. Michelle Serrano, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Serrano, OD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Serrano, OD
Dr. Michelle Serrano, OD is an Optometrist in El Paso, TX.
Dr. Serrano works at
Dr. Serrano's Office Locations
-
1
Common Drive1400 Common Dr Ste B, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 221-6268
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Serrano?
About Dr. Michelle Serrano, OD
- Optometry
- English
- Female
- 1558815027
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serrano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serrano accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Serrano using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Serrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serrano works at
Dr. Serrano has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serrano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.