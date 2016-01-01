See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in El Paso, TX
Dr. Michelle Serrano, OD

Optometry
Dr. Michelle Serrano, OD is an Optometrist in El Paso, TX. 

Dr. Serrano works at Southwestern Eye Institute - Common Drive in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Serrano's Office Locations

    Common Drive
    1400 Common Dr Ste B, El Paso, TX 79936 (915) 221-6268

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Accidental Eye Injuries
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Michelle Serrano, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • Female
    • 1558815027
