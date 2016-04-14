Michelle Shinham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Shinham, PA-C
Overview
Michelle Shinham, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Ocala, FL.
Michelle Shinham works at
Locations
Florida Women's Health4600 SW 46th Ct Ste 150, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 369-5999
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Shinham?
This was my first visit to Michelle Shinham. She is very pleasant and professional.
About Michelle Shinham, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1003139395
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Shinham accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Shinham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Shinham works at
Michelle Shinham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Shinham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Shinham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Shinham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.