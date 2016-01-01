Michelle Silver accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Silver, MFT
Overview
Michelle Silver, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Berkeley, CA.
Michelle Silver works at
Locations
-
1
Eric Stullman Lmft2428 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA 94704 Directions (510) 406-1275
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Silver?
About Michelle Silver, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1558442533
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Silver works at
Michelle Silver has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Silver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Silver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Silver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.