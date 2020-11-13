Michelle Slater accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Slater, LMHC
Overview
Michelle Slater, LMHC is a Counselor in Jacksonville, FL.
Locations
- 1 6950 Philips Hwy Ste 11, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 239-3677
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Slater helped my through an extremely difficult time in my life. She listened to what I had to say, helped me reason it out, and showed me different perspectives. She was able to help me find hope. I never felt rushed with her, or that I was just another client on her daily checkoff list. She not only treated me like I was worthy, but she helped me to find that belief in myself again. It has been a few years since I started seeing Dr Slater and now I continue (even though the crisis has subsided) for continued growth and maintenance on myself. I highly recommend her services to anyone who is feeling overwhelmed with their current situation. She provides a safe space to speak your truth, while gently guiding you forward in the direction of serenity.
About Michelle Slater, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1487085379
