Michelle Stearns accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Stearns, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michelle Stearns, LMHC is a Counselor in Glens Falls, NY.
Michelle Stearns works at
Locations
Glens Falls Pediatric Consultants PC1 Lawrence St, Glens Falls, NY 12801 Directions (518) 926-7100
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Michelle really focuses on empowering my child to use their voice and communicate feelings. We’ve worked with Michelle for over 3 years and she consistently shows my child that she cares about their well-being.
About Michelle Stearns, LMHC
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Stearns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Michelle Stearns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Stearns.
