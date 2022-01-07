Michelle Steele has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Steele, APRN
Overview of Michelle Steele, APRN
Michelle Steele, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Farmington, CT.
Michelle Steele works at
Michelle Steele's Office Locations
263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032
(860) 679-4477
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Michelle is leaving the practice in Simsbury, and I wish her all the best. She was and is a true gem. She has helped care for me medically as well as psychologically during a tough time for me. I recommended her to everyone I knew. Her new patients are going to be very well taken care of. All the best.
About Michelle Steele, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578604666
Michelle Steele accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Steele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Michelle Steele. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Steele.
