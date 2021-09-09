See All Nurse Practitioners in Oklahoma City, OK
Michelle Stephens, APRN

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview of Michelle Stephens, APRN

Michelle Stephens, APRN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

Michelle Stephens works at Oklahoma Advanced Practice Family Nursing, PLLC in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Michelle Stephens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Advanced Practice Family Nursing, PLLC
    4200 S Douglas Ave Ste 225, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 839-8005

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acid Reflux
Acne
Allergies
Acid Reflux
Acne
Allergies

Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 09, 2021
    NP Stephens is very informative and listens to what you are trying to say. She knows her stuff and if she doesn’t have an answer she’ll find the right one. Always a helpful visit with her.
    Cindy — Sep 09, 2021
    About Michelle Stephens, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174975023
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Central Oklahoma
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Stephens, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michelle Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Stephens works at Oklahoma Advanced Practice Family Nursing, PLLC in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Michelle Stephens’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Michelle Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Stephens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

