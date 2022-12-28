See All Hand Surgeons in Centerville, OH
Michelle Strizak, PA-C

General Hand Surgery
4.9 (39)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Michelle Strizak, PA-C

Michelle Strizak, PA-C is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. 

Michelle Strizak works at Hand and Reconstructive Surgeons and Associates in Centerville, OH with other offices in Tipp City, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Michelle Strizak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hand and Reconstructive Surgeons and Associates at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus
    2400 Miami Valley Dr Ste 280, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Hand and Reconstructive Surgeons and Associates at Hyatt Center
    450 N Hyatt St Ste 302, Tipp City, OH 45371 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upper Valley Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 39 ratings
Patient Ratings (39)
5 Star
(37)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 28, 2022
Michelle Strizak was great to work with. She was kind and patient. She answered all of my questions and I felt like she emphasized. I would strongly recommend her.
— Dec 28, 2022
Photo: Michelle Strizak, PA-C
About Michelle Strizak, PA-C

Specialties
  • General Hand Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1508529579
