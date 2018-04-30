Dr. Michelle Strong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Strong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Strong, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Locations
1
Scott & White Memorial Hospital2401 S 31ST ST, Temple, TX 76508 Directions (254) 724-2111
- 2 999 N Curtis Rd Ste 415, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 302-2600
3
Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center1055 N Curtis Rd, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 367-2121Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
4
Capital Surgeons Group4007 James Casey St Ste B140, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (737) 202-3871Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Strong is very knowledgeable. In my opinion her skills are excellent. I've always received kind and courteous responses to my questions. Her attitude is bright and cheery, and she always seems ready to help.
About Dr. Michelle Strong, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Surgery
