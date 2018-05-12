Michelle Sunny is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Sunny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Sunny
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michelle Sunny is a Psychologist in Brighton, MI.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1086 Charles Orndorf Dr, Brighton, MI 48116 Directions (810) 231-9591
-
2
Livingston Family Center4736 E M 36, Pinckney, MI 48169 Directions (810) 231-9591
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Sunny?
Warm, compassionate and caring demeanor. Works hard to get to the bottom of challenging issues. Amazing with children and they feel safe confiding in her. Provides a comfortable and productive atmosphere for healing
About Michelle Sunny
- Psychology
- English
- 1912171216
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Sunny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Michelle Sunny. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Sunny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Sunny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Sunny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.