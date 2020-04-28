Michelle Tomasetti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Tomasetti, PA
Overview
Michelle Tomasetti, PA is a Physician Assistant in Stony Brook, NY.
Michelle Tomasetti works at
Locations
-
1
Stony Brook University Hospital Department of Neurological SurgeryNicolls Rd Rm 80, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-1116
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
She is an expert and better then most doctors I've seen. She is caring and totally professional
About Michelle Tomasetti, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1346271517
Michelle Tomasetti works at
