Michelle Twito, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Michelle Twito, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY. 

Michelle Twito works at NY NeuroCare Medical Services, PLLC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NY NeuroCare Medical Services, PLLC
    8321 20th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 996-9888
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Michelle Twito, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1235472986
  • 1235472986
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Michelle Twito, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Twito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Michelle Twito has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Michelle Twito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Michelle Twito works at NY NeuroCare Medical Services, PLLC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Michelle Twito’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Michelle Twito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Twito.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Twito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Twito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

