Michelle Verduzco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Verduzco, FNP-C
Overview of Michelle Verduzco, FNP-C
Michelle Verduzco, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Michelle Verduzco works at
Michelle Verduzco's Office Locations
-
1
Franklin Medical Center836 E Redd Rd, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 833-8444
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Verduzco?
About Michelle Verduzco, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1477191799
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Verduzco works at
Michelle Verduzco has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Verduzco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Verduzco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Verduzco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.