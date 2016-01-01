Michelle Voegels, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Voegels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Michelle Voegels, NP
Michelle Voegels, NP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Portland, OR.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.
Michelle Voegels' Office Locations
- 1 1675 Sw Marlow Ave, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 227-4374
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Michelle Voegels, NP
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194806299
