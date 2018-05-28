See All Clinical Psychologists in Jacksonville, FL
Michelle Volland, PSY Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Michelle Volland, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michelle Volland, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Michelle Volland works at Volland & Associates Inc. in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Volland & Associates Inc.
    9951 Atlantic Blvd Ste 100B, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 727-7778
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Michelle Volland?

    May 28, 2018
    When I first went to Dr Volland I was struggling with severe depression and PTSD. She made me feel comfortable enough that I was able to talk about things I had never told anyone. She was kind and compassionate. I will really miss her.
    — May 28, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michelle Volland, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Michelle Volland, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Michelle Volland to family and friends

    Michelle Volland's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Michelle Volland

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michelle Volland, PSY.

    About Michelle Volland, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174500987
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Volland, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Volland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michelle Volland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Volland works at Volland & Associates Inc. in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Michelle Volland’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Michelle Volland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Volland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Volland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Volland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Michelle Volland, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.