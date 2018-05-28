Michelle Volland, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Volland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Volland, PSY
Offers telehealth
Michelle Volland, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Jacksonville, FL.
Michelle Volland works at
Volland & Associates Inc.
9951 Atlantic Blvd Ste 100B, Jacksonville, FL 32225
(904) 727-7778
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
When I first went to Dr Volland I was struggling with severe depression and PTSD. She made me feel comfortable enough that I was able to talk about things I had never told anyone. She was kind and compassionate. I will really miss her.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1174500987
