Michelle Walker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Walker
Overview
Michelle Walker is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Santa Maria, CA.
Locations
- 1 201 S Miller St Ste 101&102, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 925-9811
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
About Michelle Walker
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1306067897
