Michelle Whitman, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4.9 (57)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Michelle Whitman, PA-C

Michelle Whitman, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Michelle Whitman works at Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Scottsdale - 8817 E Bell Rd in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Michelle Whitman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Scottsdale - 8817 E Bell Rd
    8817 E Bell Rd Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 503-3698
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 14, 2022
    Michelle was an absolute joy. She is very friendly & conscientious. I felt confident that I was in good hands. She really took the time to explain what she was looking for & if there were areas of concern or not. I definitely will see her in the future.
    Jennifer TG — Dec 14, 2022
    About Michelle Whitman, PA-C

    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1487103719
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Whitman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Whitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michelle Whitman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Michelle Whitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Whitman works at Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Scottsdale - 8817 E Bell Rd in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Michelle Whitman’s profile.

    57 patients have reviewed Michelle Whitman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Whitman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Whitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Whitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

