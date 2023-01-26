Michelle Williams has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Williams, PA-C
Michelle Williams, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY.
Michelle Williams works at
New Lexington Clinic Psc100 N Eagle Creek Dr, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 258-5353
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Michelle Williams is the best PA in Lexington. She is kind, considerate and honestly, truly cares about her patients. I am NEVER rushed in her office. She takes all the time you need and will ask lots of questions and work with you to try to fix whatever problems one may have. I have been to a couple other PA's at Lexington Clinic East, but no one has compared to Michelle. If she ever leaves to go to another practice, I will follow her.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1265401038
Michelle Williams accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Michelle Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Williams.
