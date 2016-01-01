Michelle Woo, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Woo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Woo, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michelle Woo, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago.
Michelle Woo works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Chinatown2335 S Wentworth Ave Ste B, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (312) 795-4955
Insurance Accepted
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Woo?
About Michelle Woo, APN
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1942690243
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Michelle Woo using Healthline FindCare.
Michelle Woo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Woo works at
Michelle Woo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Woo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Woo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Woo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.