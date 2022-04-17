Michelle Zinn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Zinn
Overview
Michelle Zinn is a Physician Assistant in Middletown, NY.
Michelle Zinn works at
Locations
Middletown Medical PC Urgent Care111 Maltese Dr, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 342-4774
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She's an excellent physician. Always answers with clarity patients concerns! Gives 100% of herself to benefit patients!
About Michelle Zinn
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1922400480
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Zinn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Zinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Zinn works at
3 patients have reviewed Michelle Zinn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Zinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Zinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Zinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.