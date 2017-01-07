Michelle Zuckerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Zuckerman, PSY
Overview
Michelle Zuckerman, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Kenilworth, NJ.
Michelle Zuckerman works at
Locations
Perfect Vision505 Boulevard, Kenilworth, NJ 07033 Directions (973) 420-9705
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Michelle Zuckerman, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1467621169
Michelle Zuckerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Michelle Zuckerman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Zuckerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Zuckerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Zuckerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.