Clinical Psychology
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Michelle Zuckerman, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Kenilworth, NJ. 

Michelle Zuckerman works at Perfect Vision in Kenilworth, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Perfect Vision
    505 Boulevard, Kenilworth, NJ 07033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 420-9705
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    5.0
    Jan 07, 2017
    Jan 07, 2017
    Jan 07, 2017
    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
