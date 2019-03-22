Mickey Thomas, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mickey Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mickey Thomas, NP
Overview
Mickey Thomas, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Midland, TX.
Mickey Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
Complete Care Midland Practice1701 N Loop 250 W, Midland, TX 79707 Directions (432) 522-5033
-
2
Permian Prompt Care1940 E 42nd St Ste B, Odessa, TX 79762 Directions (432) 550-6464
Hospital Affiliations
- Odessa Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
If you are looking for quality healthcare in Midland you should see Mickey Thomas at Complete Care of Midland. Are you tired of doctors that won't listen to you because they think they are smarter than you? Mickey will listen to you and work with you to find the healthcare solution that is right for you. If you thought that good healthcare was not possible with an HMO then definitely see them. The entire staff is pleasant to work with as well.
About Mickey Thomas, NP
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1225381908
Frequently Asked Questions
Mickey Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mickey Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mickey Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mickey Thomas works at
Mickey Thomas speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Mickey Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mickey Thomas.
