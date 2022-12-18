Dr. Micky Doyle, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Micky Doyle, DC
Overview
Dr. Micky Doyle, DC is a Chiropractor in Reno, NV. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus and is affiliated with Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Doyle works at
Locations
-
1
Chiropractic Health Center294 E Moana Ln Ste 28, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 829-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Hometown Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prominence Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doyle?
My wife and I have both used Micky for years with excellent results & never a bad experience. We trust him. He has a gifted touch and uses gentle techniques versus the sudden wrenching more typical of other chiropractors.
About Dr. Micky Doyle, DC
- Chiropractic
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609903962
Education & Certifications
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
- University of Nevada, Reno
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doyle accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doyle works at
Dr. Doyle speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Doyle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.