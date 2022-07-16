Midge Price, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Midge Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Midge Price, PA-C
Overview
Midge Price, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tacoma, WA.
Midge Price works at
Locations
Franciscan Ear, Nose & Throat Associates at St. Joseph1608 S J St Fl 5, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 274-7505
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Midge is very friendly and more importantly knowledgeable when it comes to my ear. She works WITH me in my care. I have had many issues and surgeries since childhood and she listens to me and respects my opinions regarding my care.
About Midge Price, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1073523528
Frequently Asked Questions
Midge Price has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Midge Price accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Midge Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Midge Price. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Midge Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Midge Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Midge Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.