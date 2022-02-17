Miguel Rodriguez Garcia, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Miguel Rodriguez Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Miguel Rodriguez Garcia, PA-C
Overview of Miguel Rodriguez Garcia, PA-C
Miguel Rodriguez Garcia, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Doral, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Miguel Rodriguez Garcia's Office Locations
- 1 8400 NW 53rd St, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (786) 595-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hospital Doral
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was good. He was nice and professional. He gave me the opportunity to ask questions.
About Miguel Rodriguez Garcia, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1528578861
