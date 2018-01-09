Dr. Hildebrandt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikaela Hildebrandt, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mikaela Hildebrandt, PHD is a Psychologist in Reno, NV.
Pinnacle Medical Group Hicks PC15 McCabe Dr Ste 200, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 982-2862Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent clinical skills. Very helpful to our family and highly recommended!
About Dr. Mikaela Hildebrandt, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Dr. Hildebrandt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hildebrandt works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hildebrandt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hildebrandt.
