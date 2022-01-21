Mike Berkley, LAC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mike Berkley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mike Berkley, LAC
Overview
Mike Berkley, LAC is an Acupuncturist in New York, NY. They specialize in Acupuncture, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PACIFIC COLLEGE OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE.
Locations
The Berkley Center for Reproductive Wellness16 E 40th St # 2, New York, NY 10016 Directions (332) 240-6787
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Mike was incredible! He was so great on an intake phone call explaining the whole process so thoroughly. He made sure to squeeze me in last minute to get acupuncture before and after my IVF transfer. He has shared so much knowledge about the process, throughout my journey of becoming pregnant to now being 14 weeks with a healthy baby! I recommend him to anyone that is interested in reproductive acupuncture to better their chances for IVF transfer. He is so friendly, kind, smart, informative, and flexible with scheduling.
About Mike Berkley, LAC
- Acupuncture
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1508177791
Education & Certifications
- PACIFIC COLLEGE OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Mike Berkley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Mike Berkley using Healthline FindCare.
Mike Berkley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Mike Berkley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mike Berkley.
