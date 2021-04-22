See All Psychologists in Albuquerque, NM
Mike Kim

Psychology
2.2 (37)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Mike Kim is a Psychologist in Albuquerque, NM. 

Mike Kim works at Abq Psychiatric Services LLC in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Abq Psychiatric Services LLC
    2900 Louisiana Blvd NE Ste C1, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 884-7873
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Apr 22, 2021
    Dr Mike Kim is as professional as he is knowledgeable. I have never had need to take issue with his program or suggestions. I have been with him for over 4 years and I am very happy with his care.
    Thomas Elias Eversole — Apr 22, 2021
    Photo: Mike Kim
    About Mike Kim

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104160910
