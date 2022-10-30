Dr. Mike Kirk, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mike Kirk, DC
Overview
Dr. Mike Kirk, DC is a Chiropractor in Morristown, TN. They graduated from Life University In Marietta.
Locations
Mike D Kirk Dc1539 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 585-5556
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Efficient and fast and you'll feel much better . He is friendly and right to business. I love chatty people at the grocery store, walking down the street but not a whole lot when I'm in pain. Dr. Kirk knows this. NOTE: He's no snob neither, he will make small talk but I think he rather see you standing tall a.s.a.p.
About Dr. Mike Kirk, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1730154998
Education & Certifications
- Life University In Marietta
