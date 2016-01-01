Mike Sanderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mike Sanderson, PA-C
Overview
Mike Sanderson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Oklahoma City, OK.
Mike Sanderson works at
Locations
McBride Orthopedic Hospital Clinic9600 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 230-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Mike Sanderson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1710125018
Frequently Asked Questions
Mike Sanderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Mike Sanderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mike Sanderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mike Sanderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mike Sanderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.