Dr. Petrov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikhail Petrov, OD
Overview of Dr. Mikhail Petrov, OD
Dr. Mikhail Petrov, OD is an Optometrist in Columbus, OH.
Dr. Petrov's Office Locations
- 1 2358 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209 Directions (614) 235-9393
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
The words can’t describe how caring and professional this doctor is Usually I never leave reviews but this is the first that I want to share with you It’s so difficult these days to find a doctor who is passionate about what he does. He is very knowledgeable about his profession and goes way Beyond to help everyone who comes to see him. Very trustworthy and caring and you can feel it from the very first moment you enter his office. He and his beautiful wife will greed you like their royal guests Their smile says it all. I will tell you one thing that after your visit, you can be million percent sure that your prescription for your glasses or contacts are done perfect I recommend him to everyone from young kids to elderly people Thank you for everything you have done for me! My heart is at piece after I talk to you and of course My doors are always to you 24 hours a day thank you
About Dr. Mikhail Petrov, OD
- Optometry
- English, Russian
- 1164632139
Dr. Petrov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrov.
