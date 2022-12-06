Miki Ferguson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Miki Ferguson, APRN
Overview of Miki Ferguson, APRN
Miki Ferguson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Miki Ferguson works at
Miki Ferguson's Office Locations
-
1
Norton Neuroscience Institute210 E Gray St Ste 1105, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 583-1697
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Miki Ferguson?
Went in for check up after cancer treatment earlier in the year. Nurse Ferguson was polite, and kind. The office staff is great and wait time isn't to bad. Needed refill on medication and by the time I got home it was ready at store.
About Miki Ferguson, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356689103
Frequently Asked Questions
Miki Ferguson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Miki Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Miki Ferguson works at
4 patients have reviewed Miki Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Miki Ferguson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Miki Ferguson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Miki Ferguson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.