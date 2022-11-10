See All Nurse Practitioners in Humble, TX
Milady Mortimer-Oragwu, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.9 (34)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Milady Mortimer-Oragwu, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Humble, TX. 

Milady Mortimer-Oragwu works at FAMILY PRACTICE DOCTORS PA in Humble, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Practice Doctors PA
    1207 N Houston Ave, Humble, TX 77338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 570-2606
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Milady Mortimer-Oragwu, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184863797
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

