Mildred Nti accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mildred Nti, MA
Mildred Nti, MA is a Counselor in Washington, DC.
- 1 2700 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE, Washington, DC 20032 Directions (202) 673-8740
- Aetna
Dr. Nti is such an incredible provider. Her energy is so warm and kind. She listens very well, is very understanding and has a great memory of information you provide her with
- Counseling
- English
- 1487877486
Mildred Nti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Mildred Nti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mildred Nti.
