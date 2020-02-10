See All Physicians Assistants in Pembroke Pines, FL
Mildred Taveras, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Mildred Taveras, PA is a Physician Assistant in Pembroke Pines, FL. 

Mildred Taveras works at Amicus Medical Centers of Pembroke Pines, Pembroke Pines, FL in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amicus Medical Centers of Pembroke Pines
    12177 Pembroke Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 436-0555
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Better Health
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Florida Blue
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Simply Healthcare Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 10, 2020
    Todos muy bien! Excelente!!
    — Feb 10, 2020
    About Mildred Taveras, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689978843
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Miami Dade College, Miami, Fl
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mildred Taveras, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mildred Taveras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mildred Taveras has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Mildred Taveras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mildred Taveras works at Amicus Medical Centers of Pembroke Pines, Pembroke Pines, FL in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Mildred Taveras’s profile.

    Mildred Taveras has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mildred Taveras.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mildred Taveras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mildred Taveras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

