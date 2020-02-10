Mildred Taveras, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mildred Taveras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mildred Taveras, PA
Overview
Mildred Taveras, PA is a Physician Assistant in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Mildred Taveras works at
Locations
Amicus Medical Centers of Pembroke Pines12177 Pembroke Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 Directions (954) 436-0555Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Better Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Todos muy bien! Excelente!!
About Mildred Taveras, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, Spanish
- 1689978843
Education & Certifications
- Miami Dade College, Miami, Fl
Frequently Asked Questions
Mildred Taveras has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Mildred Taveras accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mildred Taveras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mildred Taveras speaks Spanish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mildred Taveras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mildred Taveras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.