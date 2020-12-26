Mildred Tillman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mildred Tillman, LPC
Overview
Mildred Tillman, LPC is a Counselor in Fort Mill, SC.
Mildred Tillman works at
Spectra Healthcare Services LLC2012 Highway 160 W, Fort Mill, SC 29708 Directions (803) 579-2335
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Mildred is an outstanding person as well as counselor. She listens well, provides support and offers coping strategies. Can’t begin to tell you how much she helped me find my way.
About Mildred Tillman, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Mildred Tillman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
