Overview

Mildred Tillman, LPC is a Counselor in Fort Mill, SC. 

Mildred Tillman works at Spectra Healthcare Services LLC in Fort Mill, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spectra Healthcare Services LLC
    2012 Highway 160 W, Fort Mill, SC 29708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 579-2335
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    Dec 26, 2020
    Mildred is an outstanding person as well as counselor. She listens well, provides support and offers coping strategies. Can't begin to tell you how much she helped me find my way.
    Emily Musick — Dec 26, 2020
    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467898221
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mildred Tillman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mildred Tillman works at Spectra Healthcare Services LLC in Fort Mill, SC. View the full address on Mildred Tillman’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Mildred Tillman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mildred Tillman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mildred Tillman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mildred Tillman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

