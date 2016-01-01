Milena Nikolova, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Milena Nikolova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Milena Nikolova, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Milena Nikolova, NP
Milena Nikolova, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Milena Nikolova works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Milena Nikolova's Office Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Internal Medicine Associates (WCIMA)505 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Milena Nikolova?
About Milena Nikolova, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932488145
Frequently Asked Questions
Milena Nikolova accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Milena Nikolova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Milena Nikolova works at
Milena Nikolova has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Milena Nikolova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Milena Nikolova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Milena Nikolova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.