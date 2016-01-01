Dr. Rodriguez Alvarez accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milena Rodriguez Alvarez, MD
Overview of Dr. Milena Rodriguez Alvarez, MD
Dr. Milena Rodriguez Alvarez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez Alvarez's Office Locations
- 1 181 Malcolm X Blvd Apt 2, New York, NY 10026 Directions (505) 203-1313
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
About Dr. Milena Rodriguez Alvarez, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1427150762
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
