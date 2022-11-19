See All Nurse Practitioners in Terre Haute, IN
Millie Kooistra

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Millie Kooistra

Millie Kooistra is a Nurse Practitioner in Terre Haute, IN. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Millie Kooistra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    110 Crawford St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 231-5678
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 19, 2022
    Very Satisfied with Millie as my PCP. She is knowledgeable and attentive to her patients. She is willing to listen to concerns; and responsive to issues such as medication changes or patient questions.
    Nov 19, 2022
    Photo: Millie Kooistra
    About Millie Kooistra

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295279958
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Millie Kooistra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Millie Kooistra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Millie Kooistra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Millie Kooistra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Millie Kooistra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Millie Kooistra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

