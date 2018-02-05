Milo Garcia, MALPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Milo Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Milo Garcia, MALPC
Overview
Milo Garcia, MALPC is a Counselor in St George, UT.
Milo Garcia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Behavioral Health Associates of Utah-St George Office166 N 300 W Ste 1, St George, UT 84770 Directions
-
2
BHAU Murray Office214 E 4500 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (435) 688-2428
-
3
Behavioral Health Associates of Utah-Manti Office50 S Main St Ste 26, Manti, UT 84642 Directions (435) 688-2428
-
4
Behavioral Health Associates of Utah-Payson Office1175 E 100 N Ste 204, Payson, UT 84651 Directions (435) 688-2428
-
5
Behavioral Health Associates of Utah-Richfield Office146 N Main St # 29B, Richfield, UT 84701 Directions (435) 688-2428
-
6
BHAU Downtown Office357 S 200 E Ste 309, Salt Lake City, UT 84111 Directions (435) 688-2428
-
7
Behavioral Health Associates of Utah-Vernal Office74 E Main St # 9B, Vernal, UT 84078 Directions (435) 688-2428
-
8
Behavioral Health Associates of Utah-West Jordan Office8541 S Redwood Rd Ste A3, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (435) 688-2428
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
- Unity Health Plans Insurance Corporation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Milo Garcia?
Milo is wonderful. He is down to earth, knowledgeable, & easy to talk to. I have learned nothing but great things working with him
About Milo Garcia, MALPC
- Counseling
- English, American Sign Language and Spanish
- 1710045455
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Milo Garcia accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Milo Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Milo Garcia works at
Milo Garcia speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Milo Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Milo Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Milo Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Milo Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.