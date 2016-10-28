Dr. Milton Salway, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milton Salway, PHD
Overview
Dr. Milton Salway, PHD is a Psychologist in Lakewood, CA.
Dr. Salway works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mindpath Health4010 Watson Plaza Dr Ste 285, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 497-1505
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salway?
My husband and I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Salway. I can honestly say that he helped us save our marriage by teaching us to listen to each other and understand each other's issues. He didn't take sides or show biases, and he always helped us come up with a good solution or some sort of middle ground. My husband and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Milton Salway, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1376763235
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salway works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Salway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.