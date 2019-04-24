See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
Milton Spivack, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Milton Spivack, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Milton Spivack, FNP

Milton Spivack, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Milton Spivack works at Southwest Geriatrics in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Milton Spivack's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Geriatrics
    6890 E Sunrise Dr Ste 120-176, Tucson, AZ 85750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 314-3412
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Milton Spivack?

    Apr 24, 2019
    Good listener! Takes his time to get to know your entire health situation. Very thorough with his questions. Has a quiet peaceful manner. We felt very comfortable with him.
    — Apr 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Milton Spivack, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Milton Spivack, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Milton Spivack to family and friends

    Milton Spivack's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Milton Spivack

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Milton Spivack, FNP.

    About Milton Spivack, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861732588
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Milton Spivack, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Milton Spivack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Milton Spivack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Milton Spivack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Milton Spivack works at Southwest Geriatrics in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Milton Spivack’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Milton Spivack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Milton Spivack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Milton Spivack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Milton Spivack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Milton Spivack, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.