Mina Farrar accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Mina Farrar, NP
Overview of Mina Farrar, NP
Mina Farrar, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.

Mina Farrar's Office Locations
Jack Scariano Jr MD PLLC139 Fox Rd Ste 201, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 769-9595Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Mina Farrar, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275930380
Frequently Asked Questions
Mina Farrar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Mina Farrar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mina Farrar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mina Farrar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mina Farrar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.