Dr. Mindy Beth Lipson, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4.2 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mindy Beth Lipson, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Surprise, AZ. They graduated from The Wright Institute At Berkeley, California.

Dr. Lipson works at Dr. Mindy Beth Lipson in Surprise, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Dr. Mindy Beth Lipson
    13794 W Waddell Rd, Surprise, AZ 85379 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 489-3667

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Cancer
Depression
Bipolar Disorder
Cancer
Depression

Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 03, 2022
    DrLipson was extremely friendly an helpful and is very helpful
    About Dr. Mindy Beth Lipson, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1356540173
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Center On Addiction and Substance Abuse At Columbia and Palladia, Nyc
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Jacobi Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • The Wright Institute At Berkeley, California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mindy Beth Lipson, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lipson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lipson works at Dr. Mindy Beth Lipson in Surprise, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Lipson’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

