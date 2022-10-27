See All Counselors in Delray Beach, FL
Mindy Bisignano, LCSW

Counseling
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Mindy Bisignano, LCSW is a Counselor in Delray Beach, FL. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    220 George Bush Blvd Ste B2, Delray Beach, FL 33444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 305-7305

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Depressive Disorders
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 27, 2022
    I am a 69 year old who has had issues with my mom who is selfish and a narcissist. My mom recently got sick and I had to spend more time with her. I needed help from Mindy to be able to deal with this pressure. So I am writing this review, which I normally never do, only to let people know that there is someone out there that can help them when they have a problem. Mindy is supportive and has lots of empathy. So happy I made that call to reach out to her for help.
    Martin Marino — Oct 27, 2022
    Photo: Mindy Bisignano, LCSW
    About Mindy Bisignano, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013015122
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

