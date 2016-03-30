Dr. Chadwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mindy Chadwell, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mindy Chadwell, PHD is a Psychologist in Omaha, NE.
Dr. Chadwell works at
Locations
Human Genetic Laboratory444 S 44th St, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 559-6408
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She has worked really well with my son who has ADHD and ODD. I would highly recommend her!!!!!!!!
About Dr. Mindy Chadwell, PHD
- Psychology
- English
