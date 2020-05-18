See All Nurse Practitioners in Palm Harbor, FL
Mindy Dolan, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Mindy Dolan, ARNP

Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Mindy Dolan, ARNP

Mindy Dolan, ARNP is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Palm Harbor, FL. 

Mindy Dolan works at Palm Harbor Medical Associates in Palm Harbor, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital
Compare with other Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Esmeralda Young, APRN
Esmeralda Young, APRN
4.2 (85)
View Profile
Julia Smith, MSN
Julia Smith, MSN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Jennifer Ulseth, MSN
Jennifer Ulseth, MSN
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital.

Mindy Dolan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sunshine Medical Associates Inc.
    3820 Tampa Rd Ste 202, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 785-4540

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Diseases
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes
Chronic Diseases
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mindy Dolan?

    May 18, 2020
    Wonderful nurse and person. Truly cares about her patients .
    Lisa Grima — May 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Mindy Dolan, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Mindy Dolan, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mindy Dolan to family and friends

    Mindy Dolan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mindy Dolan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mindy Dolan, ARNP.

    About Mindy Dolan, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598065211
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mindy Dolan, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mindy Dolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mindy Dolan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Mindy Dolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mindy Dolan works at Palm Harbor Medical Associates in Palm Harbor, FL. View the full address on Mindy Dolan’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Mindy Dolan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mindy Dolan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mindy Dolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mindy Dolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Mindy Dolan, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.