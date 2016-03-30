Mindy Korol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mindy Korol
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mindy Korol is a Clinical Psychologist in Frederick, MD.
Mindy Korol works at
Locations
Ecarenow Clinic176 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 203, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 471-1705Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Korol has a warm and inviting demeanor that makes talking to her very easy. She is patient, kind, and gentle with her words. However, she is not afraid to give a dose of tough love when she needs to. We were very lucky to find her!
About Mindy Korol
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1881796506
Frequently Asked Questions
Mindy Korol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mindy Korol works at
3 patients have reviewed Mindy Korol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mindy Korol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mindy Korol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mindy Korol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.