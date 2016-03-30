See All Clinical Psychologists in Frederick, MD
Mindy Korol

Clinical Psychology
4.3 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Mindy Korol is a Clinical Psychologist in Frederick, MD. 

Mindy Korol works at Ecarenow Clinic in Frederick, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ecarenow Clinic
    176 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 203, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 471-1705
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 30, 2016
    Dr. Korol has a warm and inviting demeanor that makes talking to her very easy. She is patient, kind, and gentle with her words. However, she is not afraid to give a dose of tough love when she needs to. We were very lucky to find her!
    Kelly and Chris in Frederick, MD — Mar 30, 2016
    About Mindy Korol

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881796506
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

